Giant Eagle to Hold Rock Star Vax Clinic

As Rolling Stones fans flood Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, they can get a vaccine to go along with their satisfaction. Before the concert on Monday, Oct. 4, the rock band, venue and Giant Eagle are partnering to offer an onsite COVID-19 vaccination clinic.

There’s no word on whether or not the Stones’ “One More Shot” song is on the set list, but the free jabs will be administered between 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on a concourse at the stadium, according to local news reports. Concertgoers can get a Moderna or Pfizer vaccine after presenting a photo identification and insurance card; if a second dose is needed, Giant Eagle can offer that at one of its pharmacy locations. Booster doses to eligible individuals are also available at the concert location.

Heinz Field and Giant Eagle also teamed up a few weeks ago to host a vaccine clinic for NFL fans before a preseason Pittsburgh Steelers football game.

