Giant Eagle Commits to Reach Net Zero Carbon Emissions by 2040

Giant Eagle has pledged to improve its climate impact by achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2040, with an initial target of 50% carbon dioxide reduction by 2030.

“Our future generations deserve a healthy planet and reducing our impact on the climate is a critical way we can make good on this obligation,” affirmed Giant Eagle President and CEO Laura Shapira Karet. “Giant Eagle has proudly served our communities for nearly a century, and we are committed to doing our part to preserve the neighborhoods we call home for another 100 years.”

Giant Eagle’s net zero carbon commitment is a key part of its strategic environmental sustainability platform built on setting ambitious goals grounded in measurable progress. In just the past eight years, the retailer has reduced its carbon dioxide emissions by 22% through various means, including the conversion of about 70% of its truck fleet to alternative energy, LED retrofitting, and more efficient heating and cooling.

The company will invest $100 million over the next 10 years to reach such major milestones as:

100% conversion of its 200-plus truck fleet to alternative energy

Infrastructure improvements targeting carbon reduction and energy efficiency such as smart lighting solutions and greener HVAC systems

Investments in green energy solutions like direct green power purchasing agreements and other renewable power projects

Investments in negative emissions technologies, including carbon capture, soil sequestration and reforestation

Giant Eagle’s net zero carbon commitment includes the electricity, refrigerant and fuel used to operate its stores, retail support centers and corporate offices, along with the energy needed to move goods and people with its trucks. As well as carbon emissions, the company’s strategic sustainability platform encompasses single-use plastics, waste, sustainable products and associate engagement.

Pittsburgh-based Giant Eagle operates more than 470 stores throughout western Pennsylvania, Ohio, northern West Virginia, Maryland and Indiana. The company is No. 37 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food retailers in North America.