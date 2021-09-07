Electric Semi-Trucks Enter Race Toward Reaching Zero Emissions

Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons recently made history by carrying out the country’s first commercial 100% zero-emission refrigerated grocery delivery using a class 8 battery-electric truck and refrigerated trailer. This venture is only the beginning of the industry’s exciting journey toward net zero emissions, when no new emissions are being added to the earth’s atmosphere.

While the fleet electrification movement is still in its infancy – and COVID-19 slightly slowed the momentum – all signs point to a major change in commercial vehicles coming in the next two decades, especially as logistics and infrastructure improve.

A growing number of truck manufacturers, including Volvo, Daimler Trucks and PACCAR, are already rolling out prototypes and ready-to-drive models. Globally, 334 models of electric commercial trucks are expected to launch through 2024, according to data from ACT Research, a Columbus, Ind.-based market data and research firm for the commercial vehicle and transportation markets. Of the 334 models, 281 are battery electric and 53 are fuel cell (the vast majority of electric vehicles in the U.S. market use batteries). In fact, just 10 years from now, more than a third of class 4 through class 8 trucks will be battery electric, the firm forecasts.

Skeptics may point to Tesla, whose production of the Tesla Semi has been repeatedly pushed back due to the challenge of making or sourcing a new type of battery cell in high volume. During the Palo Alto, Calif.-based company’s April earnings call, CEO Elon Musk said that volume production of 4680 cells is 12 to 18 months away. However, the company has a few prototypes on the market and reportedly plans to start a few deliveries later this year.

In the grocery industry, Albertsons is joined by companies like Walmart and Amazon that see electric trucks as the wave of the future. Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart, which reserved 130 Tesla Semis last September, has publicly said that it aims to reach zero emissions by 2040 by gradually replacing its conventional fleet with zero-emission vehicles globally. Putting its money where its mouth is, the retailer has also invested in San Francisco-based Cruise, the only self-driving car company that operates an entire fleet of all-electric vehicles powered by 100% renewable energy. (Walmart is doing a contact-free delivery pilot using Cruise vehicles.)

E-commerce giant Amazon, for its part, has begun using electric vans that it purchased from an Irvine, Calif.-based startup called Rivian (Amazon is also a Rivian investor). The Seattle-based e-retailer aims to have 100,000 of these vehicles on the road making deliveries by 2024, and has said that it hopes to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2040.

Further, while plenty of grocery companies have experimented with using hybrid vehicles in recent years to meet their sustainability goals, analysts seem to agree that to truly reach zero emissions, the country needs a large-scale shift to battery and fuel cell electric vehicles. That’s not a matter of if, but when.