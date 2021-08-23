Federal Approvals Spur More Vax Action at Retail

With vaccine administration back on the hot front burner following Monday’s full approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and after a third dose for eligible immunocompromised individuals was okayed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Aug. 12, retailers continue to rescale their vaccination efforts.

Albertsons Cos., for example, announced that it is offering free third doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine to customers who qualify based on their medical status. The retailer also reported that it is also gearing up to meet demand in September, when the U.S. government is expected to extend the eligibility of third doses to other Americans. To date, Albertsons has given more than 6 million vaccines at its 1,730 pharmacy locations, according to company information.

Several other grocers are intensifying their programs to provide the vaccine to those seeking a third dose and those who may have been on the fence about the first dose prior to the official FDA approval of Pfizer’s shot. Chains including Hy-Vee, Meijer, Giant Eagle and Publix among others, have announced their respective COVID-19 vaccine expansions in the past week.

Meanwhile, the official FDA approval of the Pfizer jab also opens the door for businesses, including retailers, to mandate vaccinations for employees, with more legal cover. “We already know that there are many businesses and universities that have moved toward vaccine requirements and I think that's a very reasonable thing to do to create a safe environment," said U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy in a television interview over the weekend.

