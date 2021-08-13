Giant Eagle Is 1st Grocer to Accept PayPal, Venmo

Cash is no longer king. With digital payments becoming more ingrained in our day-to-day lifestyle, Giant Eagle, Inc. and global branded payments company Blackhawk Network have partnered with PayPal and Venmo to bring these payment methods to each of the retailer’s 474 supermarket and GetGo locations. With this announcement, Giant Eagle and GetGo become the first grocery and convenience store chains in the United States allowing customers to pay with PayPal and Venmo at the register.

According to Blackhawk Network’s "Global Digital Payments" study, based on an internet-based survey with over 13,000 respondents in nine countries from March 2 to April 5, of the digital wallet growth observed in 2020, 59% of surveyed consumers have been using their digital wallet more frequently than before the pandemic began. And, of the digital payment tools available, 48% of consumers are using QR codes and barcodes on a mobile device more frequently over the last year.

"We are thrilled to be the first supermarket and convenience chain in the country to accept PayPal and Venmo in our stores," said Graham Watkins, Giant Eagle EVP of retail innovation and business development. "This implementation is particularly exciting as it enables Giant Eagle and GetGo customers to use the digital payment methods that they already enjoy in the places where they transact most frequently."

Customers simply open either the PayPal or Venmo mobile app (Venmo is a service of PayPal) and click the "Scan" button and select the "show to pay" option. PayPal customers will be able to pay using stored debit or credit cards, bank accounts, PayPal balance or PayPal Credit. With Venmo QR Codes, customers can pay using their stored debit or credit cards, bank account, Venmo balance or Venmo Credit Card for eligible customers.

"With mobile payments on the rise, it's not just about consumers finding easy payment options, it's also about ensuring that retailers and consumers are confident in using new payment tools and technologies," said Brett Narlinger, head of global commerce at Pleasanton, California-based Blackhawk Network. "Helping our partners be first-to-market with these new digital payment offerings that are in high-demand is a critical innovation that our team at Blackhawk is proud to support."

Based on Blackhawk's research, digital wallet and payments are also driving an increase in shopper loyalty as 63% of respondents report they are more likely to shop at a retailer if they accept the digital payments they use, and 73% of respondents say they want to be able to pay the same way they pay online and in-store. Additionally, PayPal is the number one digital payment tool they intend to use in 2021, with 60% of digital payment users planning to continue using PayPal once shopping returns to pre-pandemic levels.

"Consumers have grown increasingly comfortable using digital payments in many different contexts over the past year including using touch free options for in-store purchases. By working with Giant Eagle and Blackhawk Network, we are able to bring this technology to their customers for their everyday purchases and provide added value to these consumers," said Frank Keller, SVP of in-store at San Jose, Calif.-based PayPal.

With approximately $10 billion in annual sales, Pittsburgh-based Giant Eagle operates more than 470 stores throughout western Pennsylvania, Ohio, northern West Virginia, Maryland and Indiana. The company is No. 37 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food retailers in North America.