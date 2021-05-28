Giant Eagle Offers Personalized Vitamins

Personalized vitamin company Vous Vitamin has teamed up with consumer health engagement company Higi to feature its offerings on Higi Smart Health Stations at almost 220 Giant Eagle stores. Giant Eagle customers can now access Vous Vitamin’s five-minute health and lifestyle survey from the Higi Station, use the results to order the single-tablet vitamin blend matched to their needs for home delivery, and save 5% on both their first and subsequent Vous Vitamin purchases.

The new Vous Vitamin partnership will enable Giant Eagle shoppers to learn more about vitamins and wellness through the educational messaging on the Higi Station and opt-in emails.

“One of our goals is to help our shoppers live healthier lives, whether through our pharmacy services, our immunization and COVID-19 vaccination clinics, or the partnerships we have forged with various community and health care organizations,” said Jim Tsipakis, EVP and president, pharmacy at Giant Eagle. “Higi Stations have been an important facet of these efforts, and the addition of Vous Vitamin information to the platform equips shoppers with even more tools for promoting good health.”

Vous Vitamin is the only company of its kind that uses all-in-one multivitamins rather than a pill pack, reducing the risk that consumers will discontinue vitamin regimens because of the number of pills involved while also avoiding per-pill pricing that raises costs.

“Until now, consumers have typically discovered personalized vitamins through online searches,” noted Dr. Arielle Levitan, an internist who co-founded Highland Park, Ill.-based Vous Vitamin with endocrinologist Dr. Romy Block. “Higi’s platform provides a new retail channel for learning about both the existence and the benefits of individualizing your supplement program. This is a big step forward in helping transform vitamin purchases from a guessing game to a smart, medically sound process based on the person’s unique nutritional needs, and a compelling new health service for Giant Eagle shoppers.”

Higi’s Smart Health Stations are used nationwide by consumers to self-screen for such health issues as heart attacks, strokes, type 2 diabetes, hypertension and obesity. In addition to the vitamin program, the stations at Giant Eagle reward shoppers for checking their blood pressure and provide heart-healthy recipes from the grocer, along with other health education tools and resources.

“Higi offers Giant Eagle an omnichannel platform to identify its shoppers’ unmet needs and navigate them to the wellbeing services that Giant Eagle already provides in their role as community health care partners,” said Jeff Bennett, CEO of Chicago-based Higi. “By putting vitamin information just a click away as consumers go about their regular grocery and pharmacy shopping, Giant Eagle is now providing another important resource that empowers people to take charge of their health.”

Pittsburgh-based Giant Eagle operates more than 470 stores throughout western Pennsylvania, Ohio, northern West Virginia, Maryland and Indiana. The company is No. 37 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food retailers in North America.