Keeping Pace With Increased Digital Payment Options

The way that shoppers are able to pay for purchases is evolving quickly, growing more complex and challenging grocers to keep pace with new developments.

It’s a case of bad and good news. While digital payments promise to grow more complicated in the short term, with options expanding dramatically, the changes also create opportunity for retailers able to capitalize on the trends to ensure that shoppers are able to pay on their own terms. Make no mistake: This isn’t just about payments. This is about capturing shopper data for the personalization of communications and offers, and endearing shoppers to loyalty programs.

“Grocers that successfully leverage shopper data are the ones that will dominate the future of grocery,” asserts Sharat Potharaju, CEO and co-founder of New York-based MobStac, which focuses on using such technology as near-field communication (NFC) and QR codes to make food and other types of retail payments more efficient.

QR codes — more about them later — are among the food retail payment technologies growing in importance among grocery shoppers, according to research from Elkhorn, Neb.-based payment services provider ACI Worldwide. In a survey of 2,000 U.S. adult consumers, ACI found that 35% of them would leave their preferred grocers for others that allow them to pay in-store in a touchless manner — a phrase that covers an array of payments, including contactless credit cards and digital wallets.

This insight reflects how the rise of grocery e-commerce has established contactless payments as a new shopper expectation in a safety-conscious world. Those payments are certain to stick around after the pandemic eases, considering how entrenched mobile has become.

The survey also painted a detailed picture of which digital payments matter most to food retail shoppers, and, by extension, what grocery store operators should be focusing on in 2021 and the coming few years. Contactless credit cards (43%) and contactless debit cards (39%) are the two most preferred touchless payment options for shoppers, followed by digital wallets (30%), cards on file (25%) and QR codes (18%). The survey also showed that just over 40% of Millennial and Gen X shoppers are willing to switch to grocery stores that offer touchless payment options.

“In the wake of the pandemic, a new type of consumer is emerging, one who shops less in-store and represents a quickly growing part of the digital-first economy,” says Debbie Guerra, EVP at ACI Worldwide. “For grocery stores, this is a huge opportunity to cater to these consumers by providing digital and contactless payment options.”