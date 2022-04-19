Giant Eagle Enhances Cleaning Practices Through Ecolab Certification

Giant Eagle is committing to heightened safety practices and cleanliness with its recently announced membership in the Ecolab Science Certified program. Through the use of hospital disinfectants and other sanitizers, food safety and public health training, and auditing, the grocer has earned the Ecolab Science Certified seal.

Ecolab’s science-based cleanliness and safety program was pioneered in healthcare settings and has been brought to other facilities where people eat, stay, shop and play. The company found that 72% of grocery shoppers feel “very safe” or “extremely safe” knowing hospital-grade disinfectants are being utilized, and that 95% of consumers believe grocers, hotels and restaurants should ramp up their sanitization practices, even since many received COVID-19 vaccinations.

“Creating a safe and comfortable environment for Team Members and guests has always been a top priority at Giant Eagle and has enabled us to meaningfully help our communities navigate through the COVID-19 pandemic the past two years,“ said Vic Vercammen, Giant Eagle’s VP of risk and chief compliance officer. “We prioritize identifying various industry-leading partners to ensure we maintain the highest health and safety standards and view our achieving the Ecolab Science Certified program as evidence that we are meeting our responsibility to all those we serve.”

Key tenets of Ecolab’s program include elevated hygiene standard and the use of disinfectants approved by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), detailed training and periodic auditing, and the use of the Ecolab Science Certified seal to show customers that partners are taking additional steps to keep them safe.

“Through the Ecolab Science Certified program, we’re helping leading foodservice and hospitality leaders like Giant Eagle meet new consumer expectations and advance cleaner, safer practices,” said Adam Johnson, VP and general manager of Ecolab’s food retail business. “We look forward to working with Giant Eagle to build consumer confidence as they put our scientific expertise to work."

Ecolab’s program is currently in practice at grocery banners throughout the country, including Coborn’s, Cub Foods, Bristol Farms, Ingles Markets, Sprouts Farmers Market and others.

With almost $10 billion in annual sales, Pittsburgh-based Giant Eagle operates more than 470 stores throughout western Pennsylvania, Ohio, northern West Virginia, Maryland and Indiana. Giant Eagle was recently included in Progressive Grocer’s Top 10 Regional Operators to Watch. The company is also No. 37 on The PG 100, PG’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.