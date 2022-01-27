Giant Eagle Accelerates Efforts to Personalize Loyalty Program

Giant Eagle has signed a multiyear agreement with Eagle Eye for use of the marketing tech company’s AIR platform to facilitate the grocer’s digital loyalty transformation and increase promotional capabilities. Eagle Eye AIR enables the secure issuance and redemption of digital offers and rewards at scale, across multiple channels, enabling a single customer view.

"We’re excited to partner with Eagle Eye to advance and accelerate our efforts to bring our customers the most personalized and rewarding loyalty platform in North America," said Justin Weinstein, VP of customer experience at Giant Eagle.

The AIR platform will enable Giant Eagle to further advance its loyalty program across all facets of its business. Giant Eagle will also be able to use the AIR platform to enable the end-to-end management of real-time personalized promotions, allowing the multiformat retailer to continue to innovate its in-store customer experience.

Functionality will be rolled out to Giant Eagle customers in phases, starting at the end of Eagle Eye’s current financial year to June 30.

With an established presence overseas, U.K.-based Eagle Eye has a growing presence in North America with such customers as Southeastern Grocers, Loblaws, Shoppers Drug Mart and Staples US Retail.

"We are excited to be welcoming another well-established U.S. retailer onto our AIR platform,” said Tim Mason, CEO of Eagle Eye. “North America is a key market where we see increasing opportunities for growth as retailers accelerate their digital transformation strategies. This win is a testimony to the capabilities of our AIR platform, and we look forward to supporting Giant Eagle on its digital growth journey."

With almost $10 billion in annual sales, Pittsburgh-based Giant Eagle operates more than 470 stores throughout western Pennsylvania, Ohio, northern West Virginia, Maryland and Indiana. Strategic partnerships highlighting digital innovation like the Eagle Eye agreement were key to Giant Eagle’s recent inclusion in Progressive Grocer’s Top 10 Regional Operators to Watch. The company is also No. 37 on The PG 100, PG’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.