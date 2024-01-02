Giant Customers Can Win Free Pantry Makeovers

By attending the virtual well-being classes and providing a Giant or Martin’s loyalty card number during January, customers will be automatically entered into a random drawing to win a pantry makeover conducted by a dietitian.

The Giant Co.’s dietitians are ready to help customers start the new year right with a pantry makeover virtual series taking place every Thursday in January at 12 p.m. Each week, the dietitians will tackle a different category of items to keep on hand, discuss their favorite pantry staples and provide attendees with recipe inspiration. By attending the virtual well-being classes and providing a Giant or Martin’s loyalty card number during the month, customers will also be automatically entered into a random drawing to win one of three virtual pantry makeovers conducted by a dietitian, at a maximum value of $100 each.

The January schedule for the pantry makeover virtual series is as follows:

Jan. 4 class: protein, with a recipe for tuna and white bean salad.

Jan. 11 class: fruits and veggies, with a quick carrot cake oatmeal recipe.

Jan. 18 class: spices, with a clean-out-the-pantry vegetarian chili recipe.

Jan. 25 class: grains in your pantry, with a recipe for Triscuit strawberry-balsamic delight.

[Read more: “Wellness Trends for the New Year”]

Additionally, customers can earn 50 Choice Points for each class attended, with a limit of one account/card number per class. Attendance is required to receive points. Points earned for all classes attended this month will be awarded between the first and seventh day of the following month. A complete listing of all of The Giant Co.’s virtual classes and ingredients needed for each class are available on our the company’s Giant and Martin’s websites.

All classes are free to attend, but advance registration is required.

With more than 35,000 associates supporting more than 190 stores, 130-plus pharmacies, 107 fuel stations, and 180-plus online pickup hubs and a grocery delivery service in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia and New Jersey, Carlisle, Pa.-based The Giant Co. encompasses the following banners: Giant, Martin’s, Giant Heirloom Market, Giant Direct and Martin’s Direct. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century and its 10 Most Sustainable Grocers.