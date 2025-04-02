Giant Co. Honors Team Members Across Organization

Brenda Brown, store manager of a Giant store in Gilbertsville, Pa., accepted an award for Store of the Year in the Greater Philadelphia division.

The Giant Co. recognized the achievements of its team members at its annual business meeting, which took place on March 26. During the event, the grocer bestowed 28 awards honoring the recipients’ commitment to outstanding performance and leadership while living up to the company’s purpose, values, and team and customer promises.

“Each team member and store team recognized this year illustrates their dedication every day to exceeding our customers’ expectations no matter where, when or how they need us,” said The Giant Co. President John Ruane. “In addition to lending a hand to our customers, these team members also serve as best-in-class examples for their fellow colleagues – eager to take care of each other and the communities we serve.”

The awards were as follows:

Store of the Year goes to a store in each of the company’s operating divisions that best demonstrates operational excellence and lives the company’s values by actively engaging its customers and team members. The grocer recognized the Giant in Ephrata, Pa., in the Mid-Atlantic division, led by Sherry Beitler and her team, and the Giant in Gilbertsville, Pa., in the Greater Philadelphia division, led by Brenda Brown and her team.

Category of the Year goes to a category team in the fresh and center store divisions that continuously finds ways to enhance customers’ shopping experience, actively seeks ways to simplify processes, effectively generates incremental sales and profits, and exemplifies the “one team” attitude. In fresh, the award went to the bakery team led by Category Manager Taneya Clark, and in center store, the health and beauty care team led by Category Manager Kerri Quigley received the honor.

Retail Team Member of the Year goes to a team member from each division who consistently provides outstanding customer service, is always willing to support colleagues and lives by the company’s values. In the Mid-Atlantic division, Wendy “Chili” Beckner, a deli associate, at a Hanover, Pa., Giant was recognized, while in the Greater Philadelphia division, Ronnie Bari, a produce manager, at a Giant in Exton, Pa., received the honor.

Distribution Center Team Member of the Year goes to a team member who consistently provides leadership and support across all areas in distribution, acting with a sense of urgency, and continuously finding new ways to elevate the brand and support the stores. This year’s award went to Selector Steve Simpson.

Transportation Team Member of the Year, awarded to a team member who consistently supports the business with their dedication and safe operating practices, went to Driver Michael Weaver.