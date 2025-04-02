Giant Co. Honors Team Members Across Organization

The Giant Co. President John Ruane presented the prestigious President's Award to Chief Merchant Rebecca Lupfer.
Support Center Team Members of the Year awards go to team members in five distinct departments of the support center operations who consistently provide leadership across all functions of the brand, acting with a sense of urgency and continuously finding new ways to elevate the brand.
This year’s honorees were:
- Commercial Team Member of the Year: Steve Allison, director of category management
- Greater Finance Team Member of the Year: Kyle Taylor, analyst, business intelligence
- HR Team Member of the Year: Josh Hudock, human resources business partner
- Store Support Team Member of the Year: Justin Hadwin, director of store support
- Marketing Team Member of the Year: Robert Welsh, director of brand and creative
The Living Our Customer Promises Award, which honors a team member that emulates what it means to support customer promises – simplifying shopping, inspiring fresh ideas and creating healthier communities – went to Customer Service Specialist Phyllis Smith.
The Living Our Team Member Promises Award, which honors a team member who demonstrates all three team member promises – grow through new opportunities, make a difference and be you – went to Director of Distribution Operations Morgan Shreiber.
The Top Associate Engagement Score designation goes to the store in each of the company’s operating divisions that has earned the highest score in the annual associate engagement survey. In the Mid-Atlantic division, the honoree was a Giant in Lewistown, Pa., while in the Greater Philadelphia division, there was a three-way tie among Giant stores in East Stroudsburg and Norristown, Pa., and a Giant Heirloom Market on North 2nd Street, in Philadelphia.
The Most Improved Associate Engagement Score designation goes to the store in each of the company’s operating divisions that saw the largest point increase in the annual associate engagement survey. These were, in the Mid-Atlantic division, a Giant in McConnellsburg, Pa. and, in the Greater Philadelphia division, the Giant Heirloom Market on North 2nd Street, in Philadelphia.
The Top Net Promoter Score designation honors the store in each of the company’s operating divisions that achieved the highest customer satisfaction score. In the Mid-Atlantic division, there was a tie between a Giant in Lehighton, Pa., and a Martin’s in Altoona, Pa., and in the Greater Philadelphia division, it was another tie between a Giant in New Britain, Pa., and the Giant Heirloom Market at at North 2nd Street, in Philadelphia.
Most Improved Net Promoter Score designation recognizes the store in each of the company’s operating divisions who saw the largest point increase in its net promoter score. This included the Giant at 3985 Columbia Avenue, Columbia, Pa., in the Mid-Atlantic Division and the Giant Heirloom Market at 1004 N. 2nd Street, Philadelphia.
Rounding out the company’s awards program, the President’s Award went to Chief Merchant Rebecca Lupfer. The Giant Co.’s highest honor recognizes an individual who consistently delivers exceptional performance, contributes to the organization’s success in countless ways, is a role model for the company’s values and brings the company’s purpose to life in everything they do.
“It’s an honor to recognize Rebecca with this year’s President’s Award,” noted Ruane. “Rebecca’s handprints and impact can be found across The Giant Co. With her vast experience spanning two-plus decades, it’s no wonder Rebecca is a trusted resource for so many across The Giant Co. Yet despite her unmatched level of expertise, she is an avid student on a quest for self-improvement, pushing herself to learn and grow. As noteworthy and numerous as her accomplishments are, it’s how she goes about her work that sets Rebecca apart. She is the kind of leader everyone should be fortunate enough to work for and learn from.”
The Giant Co. is an omnichannel grocer operating across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia, with more than 35,000 team members and 193 stores operating under the Giant, Martin’s and Giant Heirloom Market banners. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is No. 11 on The PG 100, PG’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century.