Giant Co. Dietitians to Offer Fall Events

The Giant Co.’s team of dietitians is ready with a full schedule of free live classes via Zoom for chefs of all ages in September and October.

“For many families, this is a busy time of the year with school, sports and other activities, which is why the team of dietitians is here to help,” said Kilene Knitter, a dietitian with The Giant Co. “From family meals to mini chef creations and Halloween goodies, grab your aprons and your tablets and join us in the kitchen this fall.”

Among the scheduled events:

Family Meals at 5: Shoppers can mark Family Meals Month in September by creating a nutritious and delicious meal live in less than 30 minutes with one of The Giant Co. dietitians every Tuesday at 5 p.m. Meal ideas include cheesy chicken and broccoli bake; veggie stuffed peppers; au gratin sausage skillet; and pasta with chicken, tomatoes and peppers. Additionally, in honor of Family Meals Month, the dietitians are giving away three pantry makeover experiences worth up to $150 each so consumers can spend more time at the table. Each virtual dietitian class attended during September counts as one sweepstakes entry. For official rules and details, shoppers can contact The Giant Co. dietitians.

Hunger Action Awareness: September is also Hunger Action Month. Shoppers can join the dietitians Thursdays at 12 p.m. to learn how they can make a difference and take part in the orange plate challenge. Topics covered include paying it forward, budget-savvy shopping and meal-building tools.

Kids in the Kitchen: Every Saturday at 10 a.m., the dietitians will host Disney-themed Mini Chef Morning classes. Dishes include Moana’s coconut pear doughnuts, Winnie the Pooh’s pasta salad and Rapunzel’s frying pan cookie.

Dietitian Myth-Busters: Mondays at 7 p.m. in October, the dietitians will uncover the truths behind common myths such as protein misconceptions, the idea that eating healthy is too expensive, and the sugar stigma.

Celebrate Halloween: The dietitians will hold a week of classes leading up to Fright Night, including:

Oct. 25 at 12 p.m.: Fall Drinks - Hocus Pocus Punch

Oct. 26 at 10 a.m.: Better-for-You Baking Series - Ghost Brownies

Oct. 27 at 12 p.m.: National Pasta Month Series - Spaghetti & Eyeballs

Oct. 28 at 12 p.m.: Feature Friday Series- Peace, Love & Candy with SmartSweets

Oct. 29 at 10 a.m.: Mini Chef Mornings - Monsters University Apple Nachos

Oct. 31 at 12 p.m.: Fall Produce Series - Fresh Pumpkin Pie with Meringue Ghosts

All classes are free to attend, but advance registration is required for each class. A complete listing of all virtual classes and ingredients needed for each class is also available on grocer's event page. Additionally, customers can earn 50 Choice Rewards points when they register, provide their card number and attend the entire class.

