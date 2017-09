Richfield, Ohio-based Eagle Foods is dishing up some special, limited-time-only flavors of its G.H. Cretors Popped Corn for the upcoming holiday season: Pumpkin Spice Caramel Corn and Salted Caramel Popped Corn with Pretzels. These two new additions will be available for the fall through the end of the year, and join the brand's existing line of snacks. SRP for each variety is $3.99-$4.79.