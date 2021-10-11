Gelson’s Lets Area Brands Pitch New Products

Gelson’s has revealed that it will hold its third Gelson’s Local Discoveries event, which will enable area brands to pitch new and promising products to be sold at the independent grocer’s stores across Southern California. Marking its 70th anniversary in 2021, Gelson’s has become the top Southern California retailer for locally sourced products, currently offering more than 1,500.

The pitch event, scheduled to take place online early next year, is open to local vendors within 50 miles of a Gelson’s store, encompassing Los Angeles, Orange, San Diego, Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Bernardino counties. Applicants must explain what sets their products apart, including any attributes such as organic, gluten-free or vegan. The winners will earn shelf space in all Gelson’s stores, and the grocer will actively promote the winners in-store, online and via local media.

Submissions will be accepted online through Nov. 14, with finalist meetings to occur in person during the week of Jan. 17. Interested vendors can apply online.

Since it began 2019, the Gelson’s Local Discoveries event series has brought many new and exciting products to the attention of local consumers. According to the grocer, the biggest success so far has been Santa Barbara, Calif.-based Casa De Comer Salsa, which has become extremely popular in the region. Other Gelson’s Local Discoveries include David’s Natural Toothpaste, Italia’s Pizza Kitchen, Qure Alkaline Water and Sans Meal Bar. Over the years Gelson’s launched such other local brands as BJ’s Brewhouse Beer, Califia Farms, Chica’s Chips, Coolhaus Ice Cream, Groundwork Coffee and Health-Ade Kombucha.

“Giving local brands the opportunity to showcase their best products – and the chance to be sold in Gelson’s stores across Southern California – is both essential to what Gelson’s has done for many years as well as responsive to rising consumer demand for locally sourced products,” said Gelson’s Chief Merchandising Officer John Bagan. “We look forward to meeting new entrepreneurs and introducing some great local discoveries to our customers!”

Encino, Calif.-based Gelson’s currently operates 27 full-service specialty grocery stores in Southern California.