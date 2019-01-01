GeeFree Bagel Puffs

GeeFree Foods, a manufacturer specializing in all-natural, frozen, gluten-free puff-pastry products, has introduced Bagel Puffs in three classic varieties: Everything-On-It (salt, sesame, onion and poppy seeds); Cinnamon Raisin; and Plain. Each corn- and soy-free, Non-GMO Certified variety features plain cream cheese enveloped by a blend of GeeFree’s signature puff-pastry and bagel doughs. Preparation is easy: just six to seven minutes in a 376-degree oven. A 6-count box – good for three servings of two 1.1-ounce puffs containing around 250 calories – retails for a suggested $6.99.