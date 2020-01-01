Press enter to search
As meatless items begin to proliferate, Garden Inspirations by Farm Rich has entered the arena as a line of plant-based foods expanding options for flexitarians, vegetarians and anyone looking to reduce their meat consumption. The frozen line encompasses appetizers, snacks and meal solutions made with plant-based meats and other wholesome plant-based ingredients. In stores this month -- National Soyfoods Month -- exclusively at Kroger, Farm Rich’s microwavable Meatless Meatballs and Plant-Based BBQ Sliders are an easy way to make simple swaps. The savory meatballs feature 12 grams of plant-based protein per serving, and are made with a blend of soy and pea proteins, garlic, onion, and other spices, while the individually wrapped sliders are crafted from pulled porkless soy shreds in a tangy BBQ sauce on a soft roll, and contain 13 grams of plant-based protein per serving. The 20-ounce meatballs and 12.7-ounce sliders each retail for a suggested $7.99. Farm Rich plans to extend the line at Kroger this summer with two further meat alternative items: Breaded Cauliflower Bites, accompanied by a Sweet Sesame Dipping Sauce, and Breaded Zucchini Sticks, with a side of Tangy Marinara Dipping Sauce included.

 

