From Gardein, part of Conagra Brands Inc., comes the Ultimate Plant-Based Burger, which looks, cooks and smells like real meat for a satisfying burger experience. Gardein has designed the item to mimic the taste of real beef, with no soy ingredients and no GMOs. Made from pea protein, the Gardein Ultimate Plant-Based Burger is a good source of protein, with 19 grams per serving. Available in the freezer sections of grocery stores and mass retailers nationwide, a 6-pack of 4-ounce patties retails for a suggested $12.99, while a 2-pack goes for a suggested $4.49. Gardein's other offerings include Meatless Meatballs, Chick'n Tenders and Fishless Filets.