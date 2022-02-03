Procter and Gamble’s Gain brand has now introduced Gain Power Blast Dish Spray, which features the detergent’s familiar scent in a spray-on dish soap. Gain Power Blast Dish Spray uses Aroma Boost technology that allows the product’s signature fragrance to linger long after the dishes are washed and put away. The specially designed nozzle steadily sprays scent-packed suds that activate on contact and don’t require water to begin cutting through everyday grease and baked-on messes. Since water isn’t needed until the final rinse, users can save up to 50% less water compared with running the tap while washing dishes by hand. Additionally, since Gain Power Blast Dish Spray is designed with a reusable sprayer and an easy-to-swap refill bottle, consumers can elevate their dishwashing experience while saving both time and water and minimizing waste. The suggested retail prices are $4.49 for a 16-fluid-ounce starter kit and $3.49 for a 16-fluid-ounce refill bottle.