Responding to the ever-growing demand for healthy snacking, Gaea has introduced Veggie Snacks, which the company describes as the first-ever shelf-stable vegetable snacks on the market. Made with all-natural ingredients and zero preservatives, the lightly pickled product line is marinated in Gaea extra-virgin olive oil and either lemon or vinegar. Veggie Snacks consists of three varieties: Carrot, Cauliflower and Gherkin.The SRP for a 2.8-ounce pouch is $2.99.