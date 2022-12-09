Consumers interested in enhancing their mental state are the target audience for Fungies. Each vegan gummy is packed with the brain-boosting benefits of lion’s mane mushrooms so they can help improve their memory, focus, mood, clarity and overall cognitive performance while giving their immune system a boost and managing inflammation, according to the brand’s claims. Containing 500 milligrams of lion’s mane mushroom, the dietary supplement is naturally flavored with juicy blueberries and sweet strawberries, and made with no yeast, dairy, eggs, gluten, soy, gelatin, peanuts, shellfish, artificial sweeteners, colors, flavors or preservatives. Additionally, with every purchase of the product, Fungies will make a one-for-one donation to Vitamin Angels to help women and children receive proper nutrition. A 60-count jar retails for a suggested $19.95.