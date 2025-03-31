Death Wish Coffee Co., the No. 1 selling Fair Trade coffee brand in the United States, has unveiled the most recent addition to its robust coffee portfolio: canned Premium Lattes. Available in three flavors ‒ rich, sweet Vanilla; indulgent, velvety Mocha and classic, creamy Original ‒ the Kosher Certified lattes deliver the real, bold, smooth taste that Death Wish Coffee Co. is known for while meeting consumer demand for clean, convenient energy solutions. While other options contain high amounts of sugar and feature long lists of unrecognizable, artificial ingredients, Premium Lattes are crafted with such simple ingredients as Fair Trade Certified 100% Colombian Cold Brew Coffee and milk. Each can contains up to as much caffeine as 1.5 cups of coffee, but significantly fewer calories and up to 87% less added sugar per serving than the leading RTD coffee. They are also a good source of protein and calcium and contain no artificial caffeine, colors, flavors, sweeteners or growth hormones. An 11-ounce single-serve can of any flavor has a suggested retail price of $2.99 at mass retailers and $3.59 at food retailers. The introduction follows a steady pipeline of innovations from Death Wish Coffee Co., including the relaunch of limited-edition Coconut Caramel and the addition of Light Roast to its core portfolio.