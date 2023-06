Launched at this year’s Sweets & Snacks Expo, Fulfil Nutrition’s creamy Triple Chocolate variety is described by the brand as “a chocolate lover’s dream with a chocolatey coating, crispies and nougat center.” This latest flavor from Fulfil contains 15 grams of protein, 1 gram of sugar and 1 gram of net carbs per serving. The item has an SRP of $2.19 per 1.41-ounce bar.