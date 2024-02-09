THE FRIDAY 5: Kroger’s CFO Moves to Costco; High Food Prices Sound Alarm Bells

Welcome to The Friday 5, Progressive Grocer’s weekly roundup of the top news and trends in the food retail industry. Each Friday, we’ll take a look at the stories that are most important to our readers and also keep tabs on the trends that are poised to impact grocers.

1. Kroger’s CFO Moves to Costco

The announcement that The Kroger Co. SVP and CFO Gary Millerchip was stepping down from his role came on Monday night, followed by Tuesday morning’s news that the executive would be taking over the position of EVP and CFO at Costco Wholesale, effective March 15.

Todd Foley, Kroger’s group VP, corporate controller and chief accounting officer, has been appointed interim CFO for the grocer, effective immediately, and the company said it will name a CFO successor at a later date. Millerchip will replace Costco’s Richard Galanti, who is leaving his position after 40 years and will serve in an advisory role through January 2025.

2. Amazon Stays the Course in Grocery

Despite several hiccups over the past few years, Amazon asserts that it is not giving up on its Fresh grocery format. Even after pausing Amazon Fresh store buildouts, the company is sticking with physical grocery, adjusting its approach and model.

"On grocery, we're pleased with the progress we're making there," said Andy Jassy, Amazon’s CEO, during the company's recent fourth-quarter earnings call. Jassy said the company has been testing a V2 of its Fresh format in a few locations near Chicago and in Southern California, and while the results seem promising, Amazon said it still needs to test for “a little bit longer” before rolling out the concept elsewhere.