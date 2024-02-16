THE FRIDAY 5: Biden Calls Out Shrinkflation; Kroger Promises Lower Prices

Instacart's Q4 results were less than stellar, prompting the company to cut 7% of its workforce and begin restructuring.

1. Biden Sets His Sights on Shrinkflation

President Biden followed up on his strong criticism of grocery companies in the wake of high food inflation, turning his sights to manufacturers. He released a video on the social media platform X ahead of the Super Bowl decrying the idea of selling less product for the same price, asserting that shrinkflation is a “rip-off.”

David Chavern, president and CEO of the Consumer Brands Association, did share a statement, noting, "We appreciate that the President has to deflect attention away from inflation that has lingered during his administration.” He said that the association would be open to working with the government on solutions that benefit consumers.

2. The Way Forward for Instacart

Despite a big second half of 2023, which included filing for its initial public offering, delivery platform Instacart revealed that it would lay off about 250 employees, or approximately 7% of the company, as it restructures its operations. Three c-suite executives are also leaving the company for personal reasons, including COO Asha Sharma, CTO Varouj Chitilian and Chief Architect JJ Zhuang. Instacart will fill only the CTO role.

News of the job cuts came as the company reported its fourth-quarter financial results, which included total revenue of $803 million, a 6.0% year-over-year increase but still slightly below Wall Street estimates.