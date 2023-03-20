FreshDirect Now Partner of New York Yankees

Following its successful sponsorship of New York Yankees Old-Timers’ Day last year, online grocer FreshDirect – based in the same New York City borough as the Bronx Bombers – has unveiled a multiyear partnership with the storied baseball team. Messaging that describes the e-grocer as a Proud Partner of the New York Yankees will be featured throughout Yankee Stadium, including on various LEDs, concourse TVs and on the newly named FreshDirect Terrace, an open-air area designed to facilitate socializing among ticketed guests while providing them a view of the game from the outfield.

“No one knows New York sports fans like the New York Yankees, and no one knows New York food culture quite like FreshDirect,” noted John MacDonald, FreshDirect’s chief marketing officer. “Our partnership aligns the world’s most iconic sports franchise with the most trusted name in online grocery, and this long-term agreement reinforces our strong connection to the NYC metro area.”

“We are pleased to be continuing our partnership with FreshDirect,” added Michael J. Tusiani, New York Yankees SVP, partnerships. “We hope that its signage and activation presence in Yankee Stadium and fan engagement will strengthen FreshDirect’s overall presence in the Bronx community and throughout the tri-state area.”

Under the new deal, FreshDirect will again serve as the presenting sponsor of the 75th Old-Timers’ Day, which honors former players on the team and Yankees Hall of Famers. The online grocer will also work with the Yankees on various outreach support efforts that align with local community needs. Finally, beginning March 30 – opening day of baseball season – FreshDirect will add 10 co-branded delivery trucks to its fleet. Anyone who spots these trucks around town can scan the QR code and receive a special FreshDirect discount, and those who share a photo of a co-branded truck on social media using the hashtag #FDYanksSweepstakes will be automatically entered for the chance to win Yankees tickets.

Bronx, N.Y.-based FreshDirect services the New York City metro area. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.