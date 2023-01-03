FreshDirect Debuts 2023 Campaign Platform

E-grocer FreshDirect is ringing in 2023 with a new brand campaign platform, “Food That Delivers You,” which is also the company’s new tagline. The campaign was created in partnership with Cincinnati ad agency Curiosity, which became the agency of record for FreshDirect after a multiagency review in March 2022.

The platform is the first step in a modern refresh for the 20-year-old brand, which this month will also provide a free one-year DeliveryPass and $50 off for new customers in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. Later in 2023, FreshDirect will also introduce a new website and a premier loyalty program for returning customers.

The campaign includes ad spots featuring over-scheduled urban families at mealtime as they enjoy the service, speed, convenience and quality that FreshDirect provides. The ads will run during FreshDirect’s busiest season, January through March, across broadcast, connected TV, online video, display and paid social. The campaign also includes out-of-home and direct mail through the New York metro area. “Food That Delivers You” is Curiosity’s first integrated brand campaign for FreshDirect since being awarded the business.

“FreshDirect is proud of the ever-expanding role it plays as an integral part of NYC food culture and the unique relationships it enjoys with its best-in-class local vendor partners and loyal customers alike,” noted John MacDonald, FreshDirect’s chief marketing officer. “This new platform brings to life FreshDirect’s customer purpose and promise centered on delivering the highest-quality, freshest food available and creating everyday grocery solutions, all while adding ease and convenience for our customers.”

“The functional benefits of FreshDirect are wonderful, but the emotional elements are even better,” said Jeff Warman, partner and chief creative officer at Curiosity. “The spirit of the brand is so uniquely colorful, and the passion they have for making every customer’s day more delicious and delightful runs deep. We wanted to make sure our creative approach and output captured that.”

Bronx, N.Y.-based FreshDirect services the New York City metro area. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.