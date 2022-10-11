FreshDirect Optimizes Forecasting and Replenishment

Online grocer FreshDirect has teamed up with Relex Solutions, a provider of unified supply chain and retail planning solutions, to optimize the e-retailer’s forecasting and replenishment processes. The solution will service FreshDirect’s distribution centers, aiming to provide flexibility and configurability to help deliver the freshest products possible.

Relex’s integrated supply chain solution’s forecasting and replenishment capabilities include promotion and weather forecasting, fresh item optimization, and forecast sharing. An automated, integrated approach will permit FreshDirect to tailor its forecasting and replenishment capabilities to reduce manual processes, boost accuracy, lower waste, better collaborate with suppliers, and support their commitment to their customers.

“FreshDirect is pure grocery e-commerce with a commitment to providing our customers with the freshest in-season picks, locally grown items and chef-prepared meals,” noted Scott Crawford, the company’s chief merchandising officer. “We are excited to be working with Relex on our forecasting and replenishment optimization. Their solution, tailored to our unique requirements and with that essential configurability, will help us to continue expanding our offering without compromising the high product quality we are known for.”

“At Relex, we are excited to have the opportunity to help FreshDirect streamline and automate their forecasting and replenishment processes,” said Carlos Victoria, SVP sales Americas for Atlanta-based Relex, which also works with such retailers as Dollar Tree and Family Dollar, Rite Aid, and Sprouts Farmers Market. “Our solution capabilities are perfectly suited to support FreshDirect’s business model and unique needs. Advanced scalability and flexibility will enable them to reduce inventory and spoilage while ensuring they continue to deliver the high-quality, ultra-fresh products their customers expect.”

Celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, Bronx, N.Y.-based FreshDirect services the New York City metro area. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Employing more than 6,400 pharmacists and operating 2,350-plus retail pharmacy locations across 17 states, Philadelphia-based Rite Aid is No. 21 on PG’s list, while Chesapeake, Va.-based Dollar Tree, operating 16,231 stores under the Dollar Tree, Family Dollar and Dollar Tree Canada banners across 48 states and five Canadian provinces, is No. 29, and Phoenix-based Sprouts Farmers Market, employing approximately 31,000 associates, is No. 53.