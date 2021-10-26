Fresh Thyme Market’s St. Louis New-Concept Store to Open Nov. 10

Fresh Thyme Market, a specialty retailer with 70 stores in 10 Midwestern states, will open its new-concept store on Nov. 10 at City Foundry in St. Louis.

“We’re thrilled to finally announce when we’ll be opening our doors and welcoming the St. Louis community to our beautiful new flagship store,” said Store Director Jane Wilcox, who was named to her position back in September. “Our team provides shoppers with an unparalleled grocery experience from the moment they walk in all the way through checkout. We’re excited to make a positive impact in the community and look forward to showing shoppers what the Fresh Thyme Market at City Foundry STL store is all about.”

The historic City Foundry of St. Louis was built to provide local residents with accessible and affordable resources. The 27,000-square-foot flagship store located there will feature a vast assortment of fresh, local, natural and organic food, in addition to national-brand products at affordable prices. Fresh Thyme Market at City Foundry STL is committed to offering more than 1,000 local artisan items, among them Bridge Bread, Prioritized Pastries, Field to Fire, Patty’s Cheesecake and Demiblue Natural Nails.

Offering easy-to-navigate shelves and reliably sourced products, Fresh Thyme Market at City Foundry STL has teamed with local artist Grace McCammond to paint a vivid mural of fresh produce on the outside of the building facing Forest Park. Store features include a full-service café offering breakfast bites, power lunches and coffee; products from local black women-owned businesses; and self-checkout.

To further aid the community, Fresh Thyme Market at City Foundry STL is working with the St. Louis Food Bank School Market Program to provide greater food access to students and families. This commitment to the local community also includes its associates. Wilcox, a St. Louis native, is hiring more than 70 full- and part-time employees to work at the store, which will be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily and offer free parking for shoppers.

Downers Grove, Ill.-based Fresh Thyme Market is No. 96 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.