Fresh Express Premium Slaw Salad Kits

Fresh Express’ Premium Slaw Salad Kits provide consumers with three chef-created, healthy salads inspired by current restaurant menu trends. Able to serve as sides, toppings for burgers or sliders, or meals on their own, the kits come in the following varieties: Asian Avocado, featuring the fresh flavors of red, green and Napa cabbage, mature kale, and cauliflower stalks, along with honey-roasted sesame chips, crunchy wonton strips, corn kernels, edamame and a handcrafted Asian avocado dressing; Honey Pecan, consisting of fresh red and green cabbage, peppery arugula, mature kale, and cauliflower stalks, in addition to creamy bleu cheese crumbles, raisins and candied praline pecans in a sweet yet tangy honey mustard dressing; and Smoked BBQ Sriracha, offering garden-fresh red and green cabbage, Brussels sprouts, broccoli stalks, and carrots, topped with crunchy red-pepper crisps, Sriracha chow mein noodles and a touch of smoked BBQ Sriracha dressing. A kit of any variety retails for a suggested $3.99.

