Fresh Express Hot or Cold Salad and Noodle Meal Kits

Fresh Express, the brand leader in value-added salads (VAS), has now introduced Hot or Cold Salad and Noodle Meal Kits. Inspired by the offerings at high-end restaurants, the kits bring the familiarity of a salad kit to a new format, with a blend of chilled, freshly chopped vegetables; ready-to-eat pre-cooked noodles; gourmet dressing sauce; and crispy toppings that can be eaten hot or cold, offering two meal options in every bag. This latest line furthers the brand’s commitment to delivering convenient, high-quality products that make mealtime easier for consumers while also providing versatility. The Hot or Cold Salad and Noodle Meal Kits come in three Asian-inspired flavors: Teriyaki, a blend of broccoli, red and green cabbage, kale, shredded carrots, radish, and green onions tossed with pre-cooked udon noodles, white sesame seeds, and crunchy wontons, and finished with Teriyaki dressing sauce; Asian Sweet Ginger, a combination of pre-cooked soft flat wheat noodles, red and green cabbage, kale, broccoli, shredded carrots, and green onions, with a sweet ginger dressing sauce and wonton strips; and Korean Sesame, a mix of green and red cabbage, broccoli, kale, shredded carrots, and green onions, tossed with pre-cooked udon noodles, and finished with a soy hoisin chili dressing sauce and sesame sticks. Fresh Express will support the innovative product line both at retail and outside the store to drive rapid consumer awareness, trial and adoption. The suggested retail price is $5.99 per approximately 17-ounce kit of any variety, which will be available next to fresh pre-cut vegetables or in the salad kit section of the refrigerated produce department at retailers nationwide starting in late September.