Fresh Creations Party Spreads

The Fresh Creations brand from Lakeview Farms LLC, a manufacturer of refrigerated desserts, dips, spreads and specialty products, now offers the Party Spreads line. The ready-to-serve collection offers savory flavors topping a cream cheese spread: Thai Sweet Chili and Pineapple Habanero. Suitable for serving at holiday parties, tailgates, graduations or any other special occasion, the spreads are also packaged differently from any other product in the category: 11-ounce “label-free” clear PET containers incorporate eye-catching packages and graphics to bring attention to the product inside. Each tub retails for a suggested retail price range $3.99-$4.99.