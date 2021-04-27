Fresh Creations Cashew Dips

Dip, spread, dessert and specialty product manufacturer Lakeview Farms LLC has expanded its Fresh Creations brand with a line of refrigerated cashew dips. Available in Roasted Red Pepper, Roasted Garlic and Spicy 3 Pepper varieties, the ready-to-serve plant-based dips are made with creamy cashew butter, farm-fresh ingredients and spices. All three varieties are vegan, dairy- and gluten-free; contain no artificial preservatives, flavors or colors; and come in super-clear PET containers incorporating eye-catching graphics to bring attention to the product inside. A 7-ounce container retails for a suggested retail price range of $3.99-$4.99. Lakeview Farms also markets products under such brands as Senor Rico, Rojo’s, Tribe, Salads of the Sea and The Cheesecake Factory At Home.