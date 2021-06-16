Fresco y Más Marks 5 Years in Business

Southeastern Grocers Inc. is celebrating the fifth birthday and founding anniversary of its Fresco y Más banner, created to provide customers with an authentic Hispanic shopping experience.

The first Fresco y Más location made its debut on June 15, 2016 in Hialeah, Fla. Since that time, the banner has grown to 27 locations throughout South, Southwest and Central Florida.

“Over the past five years, we have had the great opportunity to provide unique ingredients for our wonderful customers to create traditional Hispanic recipes to enjoy with their families and introduce new generations to the unique flavors of our culture,” said Sergio Benitez, director of operations for Fresco y Más. “We have cherished these opportunities and look forward to continuing to play a vital role in our communities for years to come.”

To mark this milestone, Fresco y Más invited customers over for a free cup of cafecito on June 15 at all locations. Additionally, customers who have downloaded the Fresco y Más app and signed up for Fresco y Más rewards, or who sign up through June 21, can receive a 20x Mystery Bonus points multiplier and a free SE Grocers Mojo Marinade as a gift from Fresco y Más.

The chain is also hosting five free birthday celebrations on Saturday, June 19 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. to celebrate with customers and the community at stores in Hialeah and Miami. Each celebration will feature live music, entertainment, giveaways, mystery gift cards with the chance to win up to $500, sampling and more. Customers can download the Fresco y Más app in advance to participate in all aspects of the event. As a continued COVID-19 safety precaution, Fresco y Más is requesting that attendees practice social distancing and that those not fully vaccinated wear protective equipment.

The parent company of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, Jacksonville, Florida-based Southeastern Grocers is one of the largest conventional supermarket companies in the United States, with grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies serving communities throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina and South Carolina. The company is No. 43 on The PG 100, PG’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.