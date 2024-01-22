Franklin Farms Mickey Mouse & Friends Plant-Based Foods

Collaboration with Disney features veggie burgers, falafel balls and tofu bites
Franklin Farms Disney Plant-Based Foods Main Image

Franklin Farms, a division of Keystone Natural Holdings, will launch  co-branded packaging for six existing Franklin Farms products featuring popular Disney characters, including Mickey Mouse, nationwide. The packaging will also sport a bespoke Disney Check signifying that the products meet Disney’s Nutrition Guidelines, which are based on rigorous, science-backed nutrition standards and continually updated to remain current. The co-branded products are as follows: Classic Veggie Burger (10 ounces 4-pack); Barbeque Veggie Burger (10 ounces 4-pack); Cuban Style Black Bean and Plantain Balls (9 ounces); Moroccan Style Falafel Balls (9 ounces); Teriyaki Tofu Bites (8 ounces); and Lemon Pepper Tofu Bites (8 ounces). Average prices are $6.49 for the veggie burgers and the Veggie Balls, and $5.49 for the Tofu Bites. The collaboration will also include a special landing page on the Franklin Farms website offering product information, kid-friendly recipes, and links to Disney pages for additional food-related content.

