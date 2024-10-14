 Skip to main content

Franklin Farms Island Style Pineapple Teriyaki Balls

Veggie-based item offers trending flavor profile
Franklin Farms Pineapple Teriyaki Balls Bowl Main Image

Franklin Farms, a division of Keystone Natural Holdings, has expanded its portfolio of 100% plant-based offerings with Island Style Pineapple Teriyaki Balls. Produced in a SQF Certified facility in the United States, the on-trend frozen product consists of balls made from non-GMO ingredients, including pineapple, onion, carrot, and red and green peppers, in a savory tamari sauce. Each cholesterol-free serving provides 12 grams of protein and 5 grams of fiber. The convenient vegan option is also lower in calories and sodium, contains 75% less fat than traditional chicken teriyaki balls, and has no preservatives, artificial colors or flavors. Consumers can nutritiously enhance meals by adding Franklin Farms’ baked teriyaki balls to rice bowls, stir-fries, salads, kebabs, wraps or pitas, and more. A 9-ounce package retails for a suggested price range of $6.49-$7.49.

