Franklin Farms Chickpea Tofu

Franklin Farms, a division of Keystone Natural Holdings, has introduced a line of chickpea tofu offering consumers soy-free plant-based options that are low in fat and contain no allergens, as well as being non-GMO, kosher, and cholesterol- and gluten-free. The line consists of Original Chickpea Tofu, which is medium-firm in texture, with a creamy, melt-in-the-mouth consistency, and flavor-forward Peppadew Pepper Chickpea Tofu, offering a kick of zesty spice. A 12.5-ounce package of either variety retails for a suggested $3.49. Franklin Farms also makes such items as veggie patties, meatless meatballs, tofu, seitan, tempeh, edamame vegan jerky, Planty Good Patties, and Ground and Vegan Wraps.