Fortune Plant-Based Protein Yakisoba Teriyaki Bowl with Vegan Chicken

In response to rising consumer demand for Asian-influenced food products that can be easily prepared at home, JSL Foods Inc.’s Fortune brand has introduced its first plant-based item, Yakisoba Teriyaki Bowl with Vegan Chicken. Packing 26 grams of plant-based protein per serving, the Non-GMO Verified, Vegan Certified product consists of fresh yakisoba noodles, diced vegan chicken, and a teriyaki sauce with a bold sweet flavor and aroma. The bowl can be microwaved in minutes, offering a quick and flavorful plant-based protein option. Expanded retailer distribution to grocers’ produce departments is expected throughout the remainder of the year. An 8.4-ounce bowl retails for a suggested $4.99.