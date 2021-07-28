Former Whole Foods’ CTO Joins C.H. Robinson

It's not just products that are on the move: logistics solution provider C.H. Robinson has brought on Arun Rajan, former chief technology officer at Whole Foods Market, as chief product officer. As a member of the leadership team, Rajan will lead global product innovation and develop the company's product strategy.

Rajan has more than three decades of experience in the technology and product industries. In addition to serving as CTO at Whole Foods, he was the chief operating officer and CTO for the Zappos online retailer and also held CTO roles at Intent Media, One Kings Lane and Travelocity Europe. He earned a Master of Science degree in information systems management and a Bachelor of Science degree in computer science.

“Arun is a seasoned leader, with a long history of developing and deploying products that enrich the customer experience and create value at industry leading companies,” said Bob Biesterfeld, C.H. Robinson’s CEO. “As we continue to focus on creating differentiated value for the nearly 200,000 carriers and customers of Robinson, Arun’s deep experience and his strong leadership capabilities will be invaluable as we drive the next generation of innovation for our industry while creating sustainable long-term value for our shareholders.”

Rajan joins C.H. Robinson at a time when the Minneapolis-based company is focused on its next phase of growth keeping global supply chains moving in a challenging marketplace. One of the world’s largest logistics platforms, C.H. Robinson has $21 billion in freight under management and handles 19 million shipments annually. Among other services, the company offers freight solutions for fresh, frozen, temperature-sensitive or processed foods and beverages.

Austin, Texas-based Whole Foods has more than 500 stores in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. The grocer is No. 26 on The PG 100 list, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.