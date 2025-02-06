Dairy-free food producer Forager Project has now unveiled its Organic Greek Style Unsweetened Plain Yogurt. The product contains 10 grams of protein per serving while offering the thick, creamy texture consumers expect from Greek yogurt – but without dairy, added sugar or fillers. While consumer demand for dairy alternatives continues to rise, many have been underwhelmed by the quality protein content of existing options, which Forager took into account when developing its latest offering. Using such ingredients as organic cashews and coconut cream, the Forager culinary team spent more than three years perfecting the unique blend that gives the nondairy yogurt its smooth texture and nutritional profile. The USDA Organic, vegan, and gluten- and soy-free product additionally boasts six gut-friendly live and active cultures and is suitable for both sweet and savory applications. A 24-ounce container is available at Sprouts Farmers Market and Whole Foods Market locations nationwide, at a suggested retail price of $7.99.