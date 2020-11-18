Food Retail Vet Allan Noddle Honored by Alma Mater

Allan Noddle, an Omaha, Nebraska, businessman and food retail industry veteran, will receive the 2020-21 Lifetime Achievement Award from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s College of Business, from which he graduated in 1962. The award honors recipients for their exemplary leadership, in addition to the time, energy and guidance they’ve provided throughout their careers.

Noddle worked and consulted in 28 countries on four continents in senior roles for Daymon and Ahold (Now Ahold Delhaize). While at the latter company, he oversaw all of the Latin American and Asian companies and was the first American to sit on the Dutch retail conglomerate’s executive board. Earlier, he was CEO of Ahold USA Support Services and president and CEO of Giant Food Stores (now The Giant Co.), in Carlisle, Pennsylvania. Noddle started his career at Hinky Dinky Supermarkets in 1965.

“We are honored to recognize Allan because he embodies many of our shared Nebraska values, including ingenuity, hard work, business acumen and heartfelt commitment to the community,” noted Kathy Farrell, the James Jr. and Susan Stuart Endowed Dean of the College of Business. “He sets a high standard of achievement and philanthropy for our students and entire Nebraska business community.”

Noddle supports such college initiatives as the International Business Select program, which offers students a study-abroad opportunity, professional mentorships and business development projects; is a trustee of the University of Nebraska Foundation; and often volunteers to speak in classes and at events. In 2010, he was designated an Alumni Master by the college.

Other business leaders who have received the award since its inception in 1984 include Warren Buffett; Alice Dittman, the former president and CEO of Cornhusker Bank; and publisher Jim Seacrest. Noddle will be formally honored during the college’s annual Advisory Board Awards in April 2021.