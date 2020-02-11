NGA Bestows Association Leadership Award

The National Grocers Association (NGA) has presented its Association Leadership Award to Kristin Mullins, president and CEO of the Columbus-based Ohio Grocers Association (OGA). Mullins received the honor for her years of dedication to the independent supermarket industry.

“NGA is proud to honor Kristin Mullins with its prestigious Association Leadership Award, recognizing her achievements advocating for independent grocers at the state and federal level,” said Greg Ferrara, president and CEO of Arlington, Va.-based NGA. “Kristin is known as a fierce advocate for independent grocers, constantly working on behalf of our industry, participating in events like NGA’s annual supermarket fly-in, where she establishes connections with members of Congress from the Buckeye State, securing wins for independents on issues such as SNAP and the retail glitch. Her hard work has been evident during the COVID-19 pandemic as she provided her members with timely information, and alongside NGA has pushed Congress for liability protection for grocers. I congratulate Kristin on receiving this well-deserved award.”

NGA debuted the award more a decade ago to recognize state association executives who work unceasingly for the independent supermarket industry in their respective states.

Previous recipients of the Association Leadership Award include Ron Fong, California Grocers Association; Kathy Kuzava, Georgia Food Industry Association; Tom Woodmansee, retired president, North Dakota Grocers Association; Brandon Scholz, president and CEO, Wisconsin Grocers Association; Jan Gee, president and CEO, Washington Food Industry Association; John Dumais, president and CEO, New Hampshire Grocers Association; Dan Shaul, state director, Missouri Grocers Association; and Tom Jackson, retired president, Ohio Grocers Association.