Politics Aside, Independents Mean Business

The United States is poised to elect a president at a time in the nation’s history when Americans seem more divided, more anxious, more uncertain than ever about their future. A pandemic has gripped the country for more than half the year, setting a robust economy on its ear, and renewed demands for social justice have brought uneasiness and unrest nationwide.

Grocery retailers have striven to bring stability to daily life, and independent supermarket operators are uniquely equipped to monitor the pulse of their communities. Driving an essential industry in a time of crisis, associates continue to work tirelessly to deliver on basic human needs.

Regardless of politics and who is chosen to lead the nation beyond next Jan. 20, independent grocers have a specific list of priorities for doing business in the foreseeable future, among them rewarding essential front-line workers, limiting liability exposure of essential businesses and expanding nutritional access for hungry Americans.

The independent supermarket industry continues to experience ongoing and unexpected challenges as it works unceasingly to feed the American public. To help grocers continue to meet these challenges, NGA urges quick and decisive action on several key issues that, at this writing, were stalled in a deadlocked Congress.

Tax relief: The bipartisan Ag Chain Act (H.R. 6841) and FRNT Line Act (S. 4213) provide an exclusion from gross income taxes and temporary payroll-tax relief to essential food and agriculture workers. The industry’s ability to meet customers’ needs wouldn’t be possible without the dedicated and talented front-line workers who show up to work every day to move product and keep store shelves stocked. While most grocers have increased pay and provided bonuses to their employees, the federal government should also recognize these individuals’ sacrifices.

Support from our lawmakers on these key issues will allow independent grocery operators to better fulfill their mission as essential businesses in feeding their communities, whether in times of crisis or normalcy.

To get involved, visit grocerstakeaction.org.