Food Lion Opens Liquor Store

Food Lion has opened a liquor store adjacent to its Clover, South Carolina, supermarket at 5233 Highway 557. The liquor store is open Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

“I’m excited to open this new store in the Lake Wylie community and offer our neighbors a wide product assortment at the everyday low prices they expect from Food Lion,” said Andrea Bingham, manager of the new Clover Food Lion liquor store. “With this location adjacent to the Clover Food Lion, we will continue to deliver on our commitment to make grocery shopping easy and convenient for our customers.”

In line with Food Lion’s commitment to offering local items, the store sells spirits distilled in the region, including Sun Dog pink lemonade and bourbons from Southern Grace Distilleries in Mount Pleasant, North Carolina.

The liquor store is the chain’s second to operate adjacent to a Food Lion grocery store. The first opened in Aug. 2015 adjacent to a Food Lion at 1720 Ebenezer Road in Rock Hill, South Carolina, which has the same hours as the Clover location.

Salisbury, North Carolina-based Food Lion has more than 1,000 stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states and employs more than 68,000 associates. Its parent company, Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize operating more than 2,000 stores across 23 states, is No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.