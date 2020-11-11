Food Lion 1 Step Closer to Growing its Footprint

Food Lion has taken a major step forward to expand its store network through the grocery banner’s earlier revealed plans to purchase 62 North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia Bi-Lo and Harveys Supermarket stores from Southeastern Grocers. The U.S. Federal Trade Commission has granted early termination of the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvement Act of 1976, which meets one of the conditions of closing the transaction. The deal, disclosed this past June, will bolster Food Lion’s ability to serve more customers.

“We are thrilled to move forward to add these new locations to our more than 630 existing stores across Georgia and the Carolinas,” noted Food Lion President Meg Ham. “Nourishing our neighbors with fresh, quality products at affordable prices is core to everything we do. We look forward to opening these stores early next year and welcoming our neighbors in these towns and cities into their new Food Lion.”

With that step out of the way, Food Lion is actively recruiting associates in the 62 stores’ surrounding communities. The grocer anticipates hiring more than 4,650 employees.

The stores will remain open as Bi-Lo and Harveys Supermarket until the transaction closes, which is expected to occur over a staggered period from January to April 2021, pending customary closing requirements. All of the stores will eventually be converted to the Food Lion banner.

Food Lion’s growing store network will be served by ADUSA Distribution LLC, as part of parent company Ahold Delhaize USA’s shift to self-distribution, through the previously disclosed acquisition of a Mauldin, South Carolina, distribution center. ADUSA Distribution expects to hire 800-plus associates to support the stores. The purchase of the facility is anticipated to be complete in the first half of next year.

Salisbury, North Carolina-based Food Lion has more than 1,000 stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states and employs more than 68,000 associates. Its parent company, Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize operating more than 2,000 stores across 23 states, is No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in in North America. Jacksonville, Florida-based Southeastern Grocers, one of the largest conventional supermarket companies in the United States, with grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies serving communities throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina and South Carolina, is No. 34 on PG’s list.