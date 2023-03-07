Food Lion Moves Up the Street in Virginia

Shoppers in South Boston, Va., have a brand new Food Lion store to visit. The retailer, which has been a community staple for more than 30 years, is unveiling its latest location at 3346 Halifax Road on March 8.

The store replaces a Food Lion site down the road at Halifax Square Shopping Center, which closes on March 7. The relocated South Boston Food Lion spans more than 35,600 square feet and was designed with sustainable features like energy-efficient overhead LED lighting.

The expanded product assortment includes grocery essentials and private label products, as well as a variety of value-added options, like grab-and-go products, pre-cut produce and a self-serve hot wing and Asian food bar. A walk-in produce cooler, lined with traditional, organic and in-season, locally-grown fruits and vegetables, is another defining feature of this Food Lion. In addition to produce sourced from area farms, the newly-built store will carry a host of other locally-produced goods, from beverages made at Halifax’s Springfield Distillery to spreads from The Perfect Pita Hummus in Springfield, Va., among other items.

Food Lion's omnichannel capabilities are evident in the new South Boston location. Self-checkout areas are available, as is the Food Lion to Go pickup service.

“I am very excited to continue serving our South Boston community by bringing an even better, easy and affordable shopping experience to our customers,” remarked store manager Christy East. “My team and I are looking forward to serving our neighbors and deepening roots in the community even more at our brand-new location.”

The grand opening will be held on March 8. Following an 8 a.m. ribbon-cutting ceremony, the first 100 customers will receive a mystery gift card valued up to $200 and a free reusable shopping bag.

As Food Lion updates its presence in the community, the grocer's Food Lion Feeds arm will continue to donate to local food banks on a regular basis. Store associates are also volunteering at a nearby food pantry.

The South Boston Food Lion is open daily from 7 a.m. until 11 p.m.

Salisbury, N.C.-based Food Lion has more than 1,100 stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states, and employs more than 82,000 associates. Its parent company, Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.