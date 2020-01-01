Follow Your Heart Dairy-Free Feta Crumbles Cheese Alternative

Plant-based brand Follow Your Heart has expanded its dairy-free cheese offering with Dairy-Free Feta Crumbles Cheese Alternative, the first such product of its kind. The coconut oil-based, non-GMO, vegan product is also free of allergens, dairy, soy, casein, gluten, lactose and preservatives. Boasting what, according to the company, is “a taste as creamy and tangy as the real thing,” thanks to a proprietary blend of ingredients, the crumbles can be used in place of actual feta in salads and Greek mainstays like spanakopita, to which they can be added with ease. Developed at Follow Your Heart’s solar-powered zero-waste facility known as Earth Island, Dairy-Free Feta Crumbles Cheese Alternative joins an already robust line of cheese alternatives that encompasses slices, shreds and blocks. A 6-ounce package retails for a suggested $4.99, although the price will vary by retailer.