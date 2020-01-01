Follow Your Heart Avocado Oil Vegenaise

The latest addition to the Vegenaise family, plant-based brand Follow Your Heart’s Avocado Oil Vegenaise features oil extracted from ripe avocados for a smooth, rich and creamy taste. Made fresh with high-quality ingredients, the product is free of allergens, egg, dairy, soy, preservatives and gluten, as well as being vegan, non-GMO and kosher. Sold in the refrigerated section, Avocado Oil Vegenaise retails for a suggested $6.99 per 16-ounce container, less expensive by the ounce than category-leading avocado oil-based mayo, according to Follow Your Heart.