FMI Halts 2022 Midwinter Executive Conference Plans

No doubt influenced by reports of the highly contagious Omicron variant of COVID-19 now spreading across the United States, FMI – The Food Industry Association has decided to hit the pause button on plans for its Midwinter Executive Conference, scheduled for later this month, and focus instead on gathering industry members in person when such events are “more feasible.”

“As much as we would like to host our first in-person industry gathering in nearly two years later this month in Orlando, it does not appear to be in the best interest of the industry to do so,” admitted Leslie G. Sarasin, president and CEO of Arlington, Va.-based FMI. “I respect the business and personal challenges our industry continues to face, especially when it comes to their collective health, as well as their operations. I also recognize the tremendous pressures our industry continues to experience regarding the supply chain, which are exacerbated by absenteeism associated with the pandemic. Therefore, we will pause our plans to host the 2022 FMI Midwinter event, at least for the time being.”

Added Sarasin: “I continue to celebrate the relationships and strategic planning our annual event inspires among our tight-knit community, and I look forward to the opportunity to reconvene at a later date in 2022 when circumstances improve.”

The trade organization will issue event registration fee refunds and cancel all room reservations on attendees’ behalf.