Flying Embers Organic Hard Kombucha

In partnership with the Reyes Beverage Group, Flying Embers has introduced its adaptogenic organic hard kombucha. Available in three varieties – Ancient Berry, Lemon Orchard, and Ginger & Oak – the beverage features live probiotic cultures, botanical adaptogens and functional wellness benefits. Each brew is vegan, gluten-free and certified organic. The hard sparkling beverages retail in 22-ounce bottles and 16-ounce cans for a suggested $8 each and $14 per four-pack, respectively.