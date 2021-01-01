Dairy-, gluten- and nut-free Flax4Life Cookies are the latest sweet treat from a brand known for its allergy-friendly baked goods. The chewy, all-natural cookies combine homemade fresh-from-the-oven flavor with the nutritional value of 2 grams of fiber, 2 grams of protein and a whopping 1,030 milligrams of omega-3s, as well as providing a good source of lignans, which may lower risk of heart disease, among other benefits. Available in Double Chocolate Cherry, Chocolate Chip, Oatmeal Raisin, Lemon Zest, Ginger Snap and Apple Pie flavors, the line retails for a suggested $5.50 for a12-count 16-ounce container of any variety.